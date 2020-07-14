More from Star Tribune
Flash flood kills 15 in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province
A flash flood in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province left at least 15 people dead and an unknown number missing, an official said Tuesday.
World
Over 1 million marooned in Bangladesh as floods worsen
Heavy flooding is worsening in parts of Bangladesh, with over 1 million villagers marooned or leaving their homes for higher ground along with their cattle and other belongings, officials and volunteers said Tuesday.
National
Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden
President Donald Trump signed legislation and an executive order on Tuesday that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong, then quickly shifted his policy speech into a political one, hurling broadsides against Democratic rival Joe Biden.
World
Trump signs order rebuking China over Hong Kong
It's part of the administration's offensive against China for what Trump calls unfair treatment by the rising Asian superpower.
World
Dozens injured in collision of trains near Czech capital
A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday, injuring dozens of passengers, officials said.