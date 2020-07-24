More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: Australian state reports 357 new cases, 5 deaths
Five more Victoria residents died from COVID-19 as the Australian state recorded 357 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Movies
Drive-in movies resurrected in Richland Center amid pandemic
The marquee has been refreshed, a stage has been installed for special events, and the concession stand has undergone a $40,000 remodel and deep clean.
National
In a future bomber force, old and ugly beats new and snazzy
In the topsy-turvy world of U.S. strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier.
National
Trump talks up his rule-cutting, but courts saying otherwise
President Donald Trump is positioning himself as a champion regulation-cutter in the leadup to the Nov. 3 election, but in between his showy red-tape-cutting events, his deregulatory agenda is taking a beating in the courts.
Coronavirus
Minnesota suburbs try an urban touch to help give restaurants a boost
They're allowing eateries to carve out impromptu patios on sidewalks and even the streets, all in an attempt to increase seating capacity.