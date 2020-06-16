More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Army Reserve commander suspended amid investigation
The U.S. Army Reserve suspended the commander of an Illinois-based unit Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that unit officers mishandled sexual misconduct complaints and retaliated against a whistleblower.
National
McConnell 'OK' with removing Confederate names from bases
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he's "OK" with renaming military bases such as Fort Bragg that are named after Confederate Army officers, declining to side with President Donald Trump and other Republicans opposed to the move.
National
A look at Trump's executive order on police procedures
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at curbing police brutality by directing federal dollars to those police departments that meet certain credentialing standards on the use of force. The executive action also makes it harder for those officers with a troubled history from getting hired by other departments.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn't exist
Seizing on a medical milestone that doesn't exist, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he thinks the same scientific expertise that produced a vaccine for AIDS can deliver one soon for COVID-19, too. There is no vaccine for AIDS.
Politics
McConnell 'OK' changing Confederate names of bases
The Republican Senate leader declined to side with President Donald Trump and other Republicans opposed to the move.