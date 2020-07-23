More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Feds now in town to assess COVID response in Minnesota
Federal officials are learning from and commending some aspects of Minnesota's pandemic response.
West Metro
Man who drowned trying to save friend in Lake Minnetonka was Hai Hai sous chef
He was one of three who went in the water to rescue woman who fell from pontoon.
Coronavirus
Minnesota teachers give nod to distance learning, survey shows
A full return has the backing of just one in five educators, according to Education Minnesota, the state's teachers union. Gov. Tim Walz is expected to weigh in with state guidance next Thursday.
South Metro
Xcel, Shakopee and others collaborate to build new mountain bike park
Shakopee partnership's trail designed for them.
St. Paul
Fate of Columbus statue pulled down at Minnesota State Capitol will not be decided until 2021
Columbus in storage while new task forces determine process.