National
The Latest: WH virus protocol not changing despite diagnoses
The Latest on President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus (all times EDT):
National
Wall Street trims losses after Trump's positive virus test
Wall Street is easing off its knee-jerk reaction to sell after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and stocks are clawing back much of their sharp losses from earlier in the morning on Friday.
Coronavirus
Trump has 'mild symptoms' of COVID; postpones campaign events
The White House said that President Trump was suffering "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, making the stunning announcement after he returned from an evening fundraiser without telling the crowd he had been exposed to an aide with the disease.
National
Rochester mayor indicted in campaign finance probe
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was indicted Friday on charges she broke campaign finance rules and committed fraud during her reelection campaign three years ago.Monroe County…
National
Trump's diagnosis rocks final stage of presidential campaign
An election year already defined by a cascade of national crises descended further into chaos Friday, with President Donald Trump declaring that he's tested positive…