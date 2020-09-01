More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Trump wraps up tour in Kenosha
The Latest on the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake (all times local):
National
Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence 'domestic terrorism'
President Donald Trump charged into the latest eruption in the nation's reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, blaming "domestic terror" that he said fueled the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and declaring it was enabled by Democratic leaders.
National
Book: Pence told 'to be on standby' for Trump hospital visit
A new book is reviving questions about President Donald Trump's unscheduled visit to Walter Reed military hospital last fall with the revelation that "word went out" for Vice President Mike Pence to stand by to temporarily assume presidential powers if Trump had to receive anesthesia for a medical procedure.
National
San Diego, other cities ending census door-knocking early
Already under criticism for plans to end the 2020 census at the end of September, a month earlier than previously scheduled, the U.S. Census Bureau expects to finish up its most labor-intensive operation for getting an accurate head count even earlier in one of the largest U.S. cities.
Business
Airline crews report jetpack flier near Los Angeles airport
The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it is investigating reports from airline pilots that someone was flying in a jetpack as they approached Los Angeles International Airport to land last weekend.