Ex-jail employees charged for playing 'Baby Shark' on repeat
Two former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they forced inmates to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children's song "Baby Shark" on repeat, a prosecutor said Monday.
National
Florida looking into crash of voter registration site
Florida is investigating why its online voter registration system crashed just before the deadline for the upcoming presidential election, saying unexpectedly heavy traffic that can't be immediately explained poured in during the closing hours.
National
Virginia's governor says he's developed mild COVID symptoms
Virginia's governor said he has developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus a little less than two weeks after he and the state's first lady tested positive.
National
Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask
President Donald Trump is back at the White House, dramatically returning from the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19. He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then entering the executive mansion without a protective mask.
Variety
The Latest: Trump diagnosis proves testing alone not enough
President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis proved that testing alone wasn't enough to protect him.