National
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus surges to record levels in the state and across the U.S.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts on vaccine, state distribution
President Donald Trump on Friday wrongly claimed full credit for Pfizer Inc.'s announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine was robustly successful and suggested without evidence that a separate state review will cause a protracted delay for New York residents waiting for a vaccine.
National
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
The governors of Oregon and New Mexico ordered near-lockdowns Friday in the most aggressive response yet to the latest wave of coronavirus infections shattering records across the U.S., even as many of their counterparts in other states show little appetite for reimposing the hard-line restrictions of last spring.
Local
Of 1.8 million mail-in ballots in Minnesota, just 2,500 arrived after Election Day
Just 2,500 were counted after original Election Day deadline.
National
Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine progress
Gliding over significant challenges still to come, President Donald Trump on Friday offered a rosy update on the race for a vaccine for the resurgent coronavirus as he delivered his first public remarks since his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden. He still did not concede the election.