The Latest: India reimposes lockdown as cases near 1 million
India's coronavirus caseload is approaching 1 million with a surge of 29,429 in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to reimpose lockdowns in high-risk areas in nearly a dozen states.
Celebrities
ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites 'anti-Semitic' comments
Nick Cannon's "hateful speech" and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host and producer, the media giant said.
National
Chaotic protests prompt soul-searching in Portland, Oregon
Nearly two months of nightly protests that have devolved into violent clashes with police have prompted soul-searching in Portland, Oregon, a city that prides itself on its progressive reputation but is increasingly polarized over how to handle the unrest.
National
Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego
A fire raging aboard a docked U.S. warship moved away from fuel tanks, easing the threat of an explosion or a million-gallon oil spill in the San Diego harbor, but it was too early to say whether the vessel can be saved, a top Navy official said.
Stage & Arts
Without waiter jobs, what happens to creative New York?
It's been the story for many a starry-eyed creative type looking for a big break in the Big Apple — wait tables to pay the bills while auditioning, performing, singing, painting, dancing, writing, whatever it takes to make the dreams of success come true.