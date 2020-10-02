More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minn. Republicans fly Delta home after COVID-19 exposure
U.S. Reps. Stauber, Emmer and Hagedorn appear to have violated the airline's policy, although they tested negative for the virus.
South Metro
Police in standoff with barricaded suspect in Bloomington
The standoff followed gunfire that erupted during the serving of a warrant.
Minneapolis
Police, cameras on Nicollet Mall help fight 'challenging behavior'
Business leaders and police hope new efforts will help rein in bad behavior and intoxication in desolate downtown.
St. Paul
Police recover six collector cars stolen from St. Paul body shop
They're still seeking thieves who took vehicles worth $300,000, but the recovery means a lot to their 77-year-old owner, police said.
Local
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoff Glance
(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83,…