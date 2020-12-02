More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: Virus infections in Russia hit new record
MOSCOW -- Coronavirus infections in Russia hit a new record on Thursday, as the country's authorities reported 28,145 new confirmed cases -- the highest daily…
National
Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges
A 17-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two men during an August protest in Wisconsin was due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing in the case.
National
Next for Biden: Naming a health care team as pandemic rages
Up soon for President-elect Joe Biden: naming his top health care officials as the coronavirus pandemic rages. It's hard to imagine more consequential picks.
National
US to block goods from Chinese company over rights abuses
The U.S. said Wednesday it would block imports from a major Chinese producer of cotton goods because of its reliance on workers detained as part of a crackdown on ethnic minorities in China's northwest.
National
The Latest: Young S. Koreans taking crucial university exam
Hundreds of thousands of masked students in South Korea, including 35 COVID-19 patients, are taking the country's highly competitive university entrance exam despite a viral resurgence that has forced authorities to toughen social distancing rules.