Homemade bombs damage ATM at New Zealand mall
Would-be thieves apparently detonated two homemade bombs at a New Zealand mall ATM early Thursday and left other unexploded bombs behind, according to police.
5 things to know as Hiroshima marks 75th A-bomb anniversary
The city of Hiroshima in western Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the world's first nuclear attack on Thursday.
Kim directs aid to North Korean town under virus lockdown
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un directed his government agencies to act immediately to stabilize the livelihoods of residents in a city locked down over coronavirus concerns, state media reported Thursday.
Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world's 1st atomic attack
The dwindling witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing marked its 75th anniversary Thursday, with Hiroshima's mayor and others noting as hypocritical the Japanese government's refusal to sign a nuclear weapons ban treaty.
Trump reconsiders claim that Beirut was attacked
Speaking at the White House, he said: "In any event, it was a terrible event. And a lot of people were killed."