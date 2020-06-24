It wasn't quite one of his signature big-stadium rallies. But President Donald Trump drew something closer to the jam-packed audience of political supporters he's been craving as hundreds of young conservatives filled a Phoenix megachurch Tuesday to hear his call for them to get behind his reelection effort.

