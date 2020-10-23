More from Star Tribune
State health officials report nearly 4,400 new virus cases
Nearly 4,400 more Wisconsin residents have contracted COVID-19 as the disease continues to surge unchecked across the state, health officials said Friday.
National
Trump, Biden lawyer up, brace for White House legal battle
President Donald Trump's and Democratic rival Joe Biden's campaigns are assembling armies of powerful lawyers for the possibility that the race for the White House is decided not at the ballot box but in court.
National
Film depicts Black Lives Matter, Me Too as new feminist wave
The documentary genre's power of immediacy is evident in "Not Done: Women Remaking America," which includes the still-unfolding possibility of the first Black female vice president and the loss of Breonna Taylor.
National
Cheerful Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup
President Donald Trump and his allies fought for momentum in election battleground states on Friday after a solid debate performance the night before that gave new hope to anxious Republicans. Democrat Joe Biden tried to clean up a debate misstep while urging voters to stay focused on the president's inability to control the worsening pandemic.
National
Biden calls for 'transition' from oil, GOP sees opening
Democrat Joe Biden's remark that he would "transition" away from oil in the U.S. in favor of renewable energy drew quick attention Thursday night from…