National
Death of longtime mayor from COVID-19 stuns Alabama town
It seemed like Billy Joe Driver, 84, was always around in this Alabama city after 36 years as mayor.
National
Asia Today: India adds another 83K, nears 2nd-most in world
The number of people infected with the coronavirus in India rose by another 80,000 and is near Brazil's total, the second-highest in the world.
National
Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'
A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the U.S. military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as "losers" and "suckers."
National
Pandemic politicking: Democrats at laptops. GOP at your door
At a family dining table in tiny Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Arlene Ketchpaw chatted with a half-dozen Sauk County Democrats about how to win over voters, her fellow volunteers staring out from a now familiar Zoom screen.
National
North Carolina kicks off mail voting amid spike in requests
Mail balloting was set to begin Friday in the presidential election as North Carolina starts sending out more than 600,000 ballots to voters — responding to a massive spike in requests that has played out across the country as voters look for safer way to cast ballots during the pandemic.