Music Review: Fleet Foxes release bright, nuanced album
Fleet Foxes, "Shore" (ANTI-)One might have predicted a somber release for Fleet Foxes in the year of a pandemic. After all, their last album "Crack-Up"…
Lockdowns are fading, but GOP outrage isn't in campaigns
When the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy this spring, Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther became an overnight symbol of rebellion against lockdown measures, spending two days in a Texas jail for refusing to close her doors.
Trump, Biden battle over quick confirmation of court pick
President Donald Trump said Sunday it's "time for a woman" in nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, but Democratic rival Joe Biden implored the Senate to hold off on confirmation until after the Nov. 3 election to "let the people decide."
Poll: Smith leads Lewis in U.S. Senate race
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith holds a comfortable lead over GOP challenger Jason Lewis in her bid for a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll.
TikTok fate in the balance as judge weighs app store ban
Lawyers for TikTok pleaded with a U.S. federal judge on Sunday to delay the Trump Administration's ban of the popular video sharing program from app stores set to take effect at the end of the day, arguing the move would infringe on First Amendment rights and do irreparable harm to the business.