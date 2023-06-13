More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Peril behind the video: Man dives into open SUV window on I-94, flashes gun at driver and gets away
Live updates | Trump returns to New Jersey golf club
Follow along for live updates on former President Donald Trump, who made his first court appearance Tuesday after being indicted on 37 charges related to the mishandling classified documents. The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.
Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned, school officials say
The first-grade teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned from her position, school officials said Tuesday, more than two months after she sued the district for $40 million.
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' NBA win, police say
A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA championship win was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong, police said Tuesday. The violence left 10 people wounded, including one of two people arrested in connection with the shooting.
Michigan Republican chairperson Karamo, others ordered to pay legal fees for failed election lawsuit
A judge this week ordered Michigan Republican Party Chairperson Kristina Karamo and others to pay more than $58,000 in legal fees incurred by the Detroit clerk's office to fight a lawsuit they filed challenging absentee voting in the city.
Biden dispatching Sullivan to Tokyo for talks with Japan, Philippines, South Korea officials
President Joe Biden is dispatching White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Tokyo this week for talks with his counterparts from Japan, Philippines and South Korea.