National
U.S., South Africa report new record coronavirus rises
The United States and South Africa have both reported record new daily coronavirus infections, with U.S. figures surpassing 50,000 cases a day for the first time, underlining the challenges still ahead as nations press to reopen their virus-devastated economies.
National
Social media companies face revenue hit from boycotts
Verizon's decision to join the growing boycott against Facebook and Twitter risks hurting the social media giants where it hurts most: their advertising revenue.Advertising accounts…
National
The Latest: PM Johnson's father flies to Greece despite ban
The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism for travelling to Greece despite U.K. government advice against international travel and a Greek ban on flights from Britain.
National
Bishop: North Carolina priest kept on leave on abuse claims
A Catholic priest in North Carolina will remain on administrative leave after allegations of sexual abuse against him were revealed last year, the Charlotte diocese's bishop said.
National
Asia Today: India's virus cases surpass 600,000, curve rises
India's number of coronavirus cases passed 600,000 on Thursday with the nation's infection curve rising and its testing capacity being increased.