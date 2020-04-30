More from Star Tribune
Dem lawmakers say Trump's freeze for WHO to hurt Venezuelans
As much as $110 million in U.S. funding for disease prevention in Latin America as well as U.S. support for Venezuelan migrants has been thrown into doubt as part of President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
National
GOP lawmakers reject Michigan's virus order; Whitmer unfazed
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature refused Thursday to extend the state's coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's authority and actions to combat the pandemic.
Nation
U.S. spy agencies chase conspiracy theory to blame China for virus outbreak
The effort comes as President Donald Trump escalates a public campaign to blame China for the pandemic.
National
The Latest: South Korea reports 9 new cases, none in Daegu
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Pelosi: States, cities seek $1T to avoid layoffs from virus
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that state and local governments are seeking up to $1 trillion for coronavirus costs, a stunning benchmark for the next aid package that's certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans.