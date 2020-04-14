More from Star Tribune
Top evangelicals urge release of some detainees during virus
Nine leaders at evangelical Christian organizations are urging the Trump administration to release people from immigration detention facilities "who do not pose a threat to public safety" during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly those who are elderly or otherwise at higher risk for contracting COVID-19.
National
Deaths hit 45 at Virginia care home called 'virus's dream'
Ronald Mitchell worried about his mother's care at a suburban Richmond nursing home long before she was swept up in one of the nation's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks.
National
Cuomo: Trump not a king, can't force states to reopen
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday pushed back against President Donald Trump's claim of "total" authority to reopen the nation's virus-stalled economy, but also insisted "the president will have no fight with me."
National
The Latest: Czech Republic unveils plan to ease restrictions
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Court denies Epstein victim's appeal over rights violation
A federal appeals court on Tuesday denied an effort by one of deceased wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged underage sexual abuse victims to to revive a lawsuit claiming Florida federal prosecutors failed to consult victims when reaching a secret plea deal with Epstein over a decade ago.