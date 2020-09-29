More from Star Tribune
Ammo inside burning home shoots out and injures fire chief
A fire chief suffered a minor injury when ammunition inside a burning home shot out and hit him, officials said.
Stocks move lower as investors wait for presidential debate
Stocks moved lower in mid-morning trading Tuesday, as the market cooled off from the rally the day before and as investors waited for the debate…
Some in NYC get absentee ballots with wrong return address
Mail-in voting has gotten off to a rocky start in New York City, where election officials sent out a large number of absentee ballots with the wrong names and addresses on the return envelopes.
Portland protesters clash with police, officers arrest 24
Protesters and Portland police clashed again in Oregon's largest city late Monday, with demonstrators hurling rocks, punching a police sergeant in the face and spraying a chemical irritant at officers, police said in a statement. Twenty four people were arrested.
Pair of endorsements adds more fuel to Georgia Senate race
A pair of new high-profile endorsements are adding fuel to an already contentious special election for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.