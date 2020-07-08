More from Star Tribune
Police: $23 million lost due to ongoing Portland protests
Downtown businesses in Portland, Oregon, have sustained about $23 million in damages and lost customers because of violent nightly protests that have brought the city to its knees, authorities said Wednesday.
National
The Latest: Australia state bars entry from locked down area
An Australian state has closed its doors to people fleeing a second lockdown in Australia's second-largest city.
Variety
Boat tours of Pearl Harbor's USS Arizona Memorial to resume
Some boat tours to the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor will resume this week, the National Park Service said.
Local
Potato irrigation project in Minnesota's Pineland Sands area faces another challenge
Environmental groups say an impact study is necessary.
Minneapolis
Owner of assisted-living Ceresota in downtown Mpls. files for bankruptcy
Bankruptcy records show debt in excess of $10 million for the downtown apartments.