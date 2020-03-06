President Donald Trump is putting a positive spin on the fallout from the coronavirus, saying a lot of people are staying in the United States and they're shopping and staying in the hotels. He spoke with leaders of the airline industry on Wednesday at the White House.

President Donald Trump is putting a positive spin on the fallout from the coronavirus, saying a lot of people are staying in the United States and they're shopping and staying in the hotels. He spoke with leaders of the airline industry on Wednesday at the White House.