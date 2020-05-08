More from Star Tribune
Records: $325K deal paid in handcuffed man's shooting death
A Louisiana sheriff's office in 2018 paid a $325,000 settlement after the fatal shooting of a black man who had been handcuffed in the back seat of a patrol car, according to newly released records.
Variety
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
The U.S. unemployment rate rocketed to 14.7% in April, a level last seen during the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst…
National
Video shows man charge at officer who fatally shot him
Video released Friday from a Maryland police officer's body camera captures him warning the man to drop a knife and get down on the ground before he fatally shot the man as he charged at the officer.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:7-4-9(seven, four, nine)03-12-32-44-46(three, twelve, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $345,000Estimated jackpot: $231 million04-07-11-24-25(four, seven, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $68…
Nation
Missing Idaho kids' uncle died of blood clot in Arizona
A pulmonary blood clot killed the brother of an Idaho woman who's facing charges in the disappearance of her children — a case that attracted worldwide attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and connection to three mysterious deaths.