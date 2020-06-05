More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: DC protest has relaxed vibe with Guard gone
TOP OF THE HOUR:— National Guard troops leave U.S. capital in line with Trump order— Protesters pack Belgian square to protest against racism— Protesters dump…
National
New York City lifts curfew early following peaceful protests
New York City lifted the curfew spurred by protests against police brutality ahead of schedule Sunday after a peaceful night, free of the clashes or ransacking of stores that rocked the city days earlier.
National
Deputy killed in California ambush by Air Force sergeant
A Northern California sheriff's deputy was killed and two law enforcement officers wounded Saturday when they were ambushed with gunfire and explosives while pursuing a suspect, authorities said.
National
'A long time coming': Iconic Lee statue to be removed
David Harris Jr., a nephew of humanitarian and tennis legend Arthur Ashe, tried for decades to get a street named after his uncle in Richmond, the hometown that once denied Ashe access to segregated public tennis courts.
National
A U-turn, an angry president and a fateful walk to a church
Defense Secretary Mark Esper was three blocks from the FBI's Washington field office. He had planned to confer there at a security command center, but plans changed with an unexpected call to divert immediately.