Politics
Trump indicted in Georgia election probe
Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia for their alleged efforts to overturn the presidential election in that state.
Nation
States that protect transgender health care now try to absorb demand
States that declared themselves refuges for transgender people have essentially issued an invitation: Get your gender-affirming health care here without fearing prosecution at home.
Business
President Biden focuses on factory jobs in Wisconsin, ignoring latest Trump indictment
On the heels of a fourth indictment for Donald Trump, President Joe Biden focused on manufacturing jobs in a speech at a Wisconsin factory — putting his ideas for growth up against his Republican rivals in a bid to win over voters in a key state in next year's presidential election.
Nation
Georgia election indictment highlights wider attempts to illegally access voting equipment
A day after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the country was still reeling from the violent attempt to halt the transfer of presidential power, a local Republican Party official greeted a group of computer experts outside the election office in a rural county in south Georgia, where they were given access to voting equipment.
Nation
Prosecutors in the Hunter Biden case deny defense push to keep gun charge agreement in place
A legal showdown over the derailed plea deal for Hunter Biden continued Tuesday as prosecutors asserted that an agreement on a gun charge is dead along with the rest of the deal as the case makes a major shift into a special counsel investigation.