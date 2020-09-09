More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
UW-Madison moves to all-online classes as COVID case count rises
It's the most significant step by the University of Wisconsin to curb a virus caseload that has surpassed 1,000 infections in mere days.
St. Paul
McCollum: St. Paul guaranteed income program must comply with federal law
Mayor Melvin Carter said the guaranteed income program passes muster.
East Metro
PFAS-laced water tied to infertility and prematurity in Oakdale
State health officials stand by their own conclusions: no reproductive impacts.
Minneapolis
Mpls. photographer accused of raping, terrorizing three women
Den-Zell Gilliard, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment.
Duluth
Bremer Bank opens first branch in Duluth
Originally scheduled for a March opening but delayed by the pandemic, the 3,200-square-foot branch officially opened July 20.