St. Paul

Serafina Rivera 17, a senior at Nova Classical Academy, danced with her prom date Ben Parsonage, 17, a junior, during their prom for two at Rivera's home in St. Paul on Friday, May 1, 2020. With schools cancelled for the rest of the year, and many proms not happening or postponed, Deborah Rathman decided to take matters into her own hands and throw a prom in her own home. The prom was a two person affair, for her daughter Serafina Rivera, a senior at Nova Classical Academy in St. Paul, and Rivera's date Benjamin Parsonage, a junior. The prom was held on the third floor of Rathman's home and was complete with decorations, music, a beautiful set table with flowers, a multi-course dinner, and a big screen that played prom themed movies as the couple swayed on the dance floor. The couple have only had contact with each other and their own families since Minnesota's stay-at-home order began due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.