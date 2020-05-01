More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Prom night for two
Serafina Rivera 17, a senior at Nova Classical Academy, danced with her prom date Ben Parsonage, 17, a junior, during their prom for two at Rivera's home in St. Paul on Friday, May 1, 2020. With schools cancelled for the rest of the year, and many proms not happening or postponed, Deborah Rathman decided to take matters into her own hands and throw a prom in her own home. The prom was a two person affair, for her daughter Serafina Rivera, a senior at Nova Classical Academy in St. Paul, and Rivera's date Benjamin Parsonage, a junior. The prom was held on the third floor of Rathman's home and was complete with decorations, music, a beautiful set table with flowers, a multi-course dinner, and a big screen that played prom themed movies as the couple swayed on the dance floor. The couple have only had contact with each other and their own families since Minnesota's stay-at-home order began due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Coronavirus
Small-business owners question Minneapolis aid that's based on location
The city received more than 1,200 applications from businesses seeking $5,000 or $10,000 forgivable loans to help them survive the pandemic. About 400 are likely to be disqualified because they're outside the zones designated by the city for assistance.
Coronavirus
Despite low count, concerns linger about COVID-19 threat to Minneapolis police
Department officials say there has been only one confirmed COVID-19 case.
Coronavirus
Minnesota budget chief sees likely deficit from pandemic costs
An updated budget projection on Tuesday is likely to show the first substantial deficit in years.
West Metro
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum opens to vehicle traffic
Visitors are excited to see the vivid spring gardens — even from their car windows.