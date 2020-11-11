More from Star Tribune
Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events
Celebrations marking Veterans Day gave way to somber virtual gatherings Wednesday, with many of the nation's veterans homes barring visitors to protect their residents from the surging coronavirus that has killed thousands of former members of the U.S. military.
Variety
NYC woman gets ill swan to clinic via foot, car and subway
Ariel Cordova-Rojas went to New York's Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge last week to celebrate her 30th birthday.
National
Republican Dan Sullivan re-elected in Alaska Senate race
Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has won re-election in Alaska, defeating independent Al Gross in a race that attracted outside attention with control of the Senate at stake.
National
Wall Street pushes toward record highs for S&P 500, Dow
Another rally for the S&P 500 on Wednesday is sending it to the edge of its record high, and this time big technology stocks are also rising on Wall Street.
Nation
Eta weakens to a tropical storm as Florida prepares for hit
Eta weakened again to a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon just hours after regaining hurricane strength as Florida braced for a second hit from the storm along the Gulf of Mexico coast near the heavily-populated Tampa Bay region.