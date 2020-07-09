More from Star Tribune
Nation
Tropical Storm Fay edges north from off North Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Fay, the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, began to edge away from the North Carolina coast Thursday evening, its sights set on the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.
Nation
Son says dad was killed asking for directions in California
A San Francisco Bay Area doctor who was on an off-roading trip with his 15-year-old son was shot and killed after he stopped to ask a man for directions, his son and other relatives said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:2-2-0(two, two, zero)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:02-03-04-06-22(two, three, four, six, twenty-two)
National
Video shows officer point gun at doctor on his own property
A Colorado police department where officers were fired after re-enacting the chokehold death of a young Black man is under scrutiny again after video emerged…