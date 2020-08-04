More from Star Tribune
South Africa sees dip in new virus cases but warns of return
South Africa's health minister on Wednesday reported decreasing rates of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but warned that vigilance must continue "to prevent a renewed surge."
World
Lebanese confront devastation after massive Beirut explosion
Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people and wounding thousands.
World
The Latest: Russia to send 5 planeloads of aid to Beirut
The Latest on the explosion in Beirut (all times local):
World
Virus lockdown shuts Kashmir year after autonomy is stripped
Authorities on Wednesday enforced security restrictions in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir, a year after New Delhi revoked the disputed region's semi-autonomy in a decision that set off anger and economic ruin amid a harsh security clampdown.
World
BMW loses 212 million euros in Q2, sees rebound in China
German automaker BMW AG lost 212 million euros ($250 million) in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns cut vehicle sales by a quarter in the April-June period. The company saw a rebound in China, its biggest market.