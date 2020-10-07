More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Murder charge: Domestic rift led to man being shot in head in Minneapolis duplex
Arguing was heard and then gunfire, a resident in the adjoining unit told police.
National
No charges for Wisconsin officer in killing of Black teen
A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
South Metro
No jail time a possibility for south metro motorist who fatally hit woman and drove off
Defense attorney says driver thought she hit a deer, "an innocent mistake."
Minneapolis
Guard activated after Chauvin freed on bond
After the fired police officer was released from pretrial custody by posting $1 million bond, Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard and mobilized 100 state troopers and 75 conservation officers out of caution.
West Metro
Tennis coach charged with molesting one of his Holy Family HS athletes
The Catholic school fired him soon after learning of the former student's allegations.