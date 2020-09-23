More from Star Tribune
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
President Donald Trump on Wednesday again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Politics
National
Asian shares fall as caution sets in after Wall St retreat
Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday as caution set in after a retreat on Wall Street driven by a decline in technology shares.Market players are…
National
Breach at software provider to local governments, schools
A major provider of software services for governments and schools across the United States, Tyler Technologies, told customers Wednesday that an unknown intruder broke into its phone and information technology systems.
Nation
Trump may reject tougher FDA vaccine standards, calling them a 'political move'
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the White House “may or may not” approve new Food and Drug Administration guidelines that would…