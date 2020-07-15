More from Star Tribune
National
Biden, Gates, other Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam
Unidentified hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies Wednesday in an apparent Bitcoin scam.The ruse included bogus tweets…
Celebrities
Nick Cannon apologizes to Jewish community for hurtful words
Nick Cannon apologized to the Jewish community late Wednesday for his "hurtful and divisive" words, a day after ViacomCBS severed ties with him for the…
Variety
Asian shares retreat as virus vaccine rally fades
Shares fell back in Asia on Thursday after markets worldwide rallied on rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai…
St. Paul
Longtime St. Paul Foundation leader Paul Verret dies at 79
"He played a big role in so many projects in St. Paul," said former St. Paul Mayor George Latimer.
Business
Schafer: Big law firms embraced small-business loan program, and for good reason
It wasn't about making sure the rock stars kept getting paid but ensuring the crew members did.