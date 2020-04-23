More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Less driving means fewer funds to fix Minnesota's roads
The Minnesota Department of Transportation estimates it will take in $440 million less than anticipated over this year and next.
Coronavirus
Cloistered Minnesota nuns share thoughts on handling social isolation
SAUK RAPIDS, MINN. – The Poor Clare Sisters know all about sheltering in place. They’ve been doing it most of their lives. Sixteen Catholic…
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
West Metro
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Hopkins
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed last week in a crash in Hopkins.Matthew K. Johnson, 43, of Hopkins, was riding near S. 5th Street and…
Local
Motorcyclist is killed in crash in Stearns County
A motorcyclist crashed and died on a rural roadway in Stearns County, authorities said Sunday.The wreck occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday about 6 miles north…