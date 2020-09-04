More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Blake's father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting
Jacob Blake's father said Friday that his "happy-go-lucky" son is optimistic for his future, although he remains paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer.
National
Serbia, Kosovo normalize economic ties, gesture to Israel
President Donald Trump announced Friday that Serbia and Kosovo have normalized economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered talks that include Belgrade moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, and Israel and Kosovo agreeing to mutual recognition.
National
State: Lawmaker advocated burning Black Lives Matter houses
A legislator accused of making a Facebook post that advocated burning and looting houses displaying Black Lives Matter signs is being investigated by the state attorney general and facing calls to resign.
National
In Barr, Trump has powerful ally for challenging mail voting
As President Donald Trump sows doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, he's found a powerful partner in Attorney General William Barr.
National
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president's character.