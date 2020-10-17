More from Star Tribune
The Latest: India adds 61,800 new cases, 1,033 deaths
India has added 61,871 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total to about 7.5 million.
Business
Schafer: People giving up on work is another sign that this recession is worse
And it's a message that employers and policymakers ought to be thinking more about.
National
The Latest: Melbourne eases restrictions after cases drop
Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, has loosened lockdown restrictions as new and active COVID-19 continue to decline.
West Metro
Minnetonka company recalls frozen meat products
More than 20,000 pounds of frozen hot dish and sloppy joe products recalled because of lack of inspections.
Coronavirus
As winter approaches, Payne Avenue business owners are determined to hold on
The St. Paul neighborhood's renaissance is threatened, but owners are determined to hang in there.