More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Home care providers and clients rally for support from Minnesota legislators
Even before COVID, the industry was struggling from a shortage of workers.
Local
S.D. town lashes back at George Floyd, his uncle over flag fight
After Selwyn Jones led the charge to remove Confederate flag-adorned patches from the uniforms of Gettysburg, S.D., police, the backlash from the town was immediate.
Coronavirus
Health officials: New Minn. virus milestone shows significant transmission
Record number of cases come on high volume of tests.
Local
George Floyd's uncle successfully lobbied to remove Confederate emblem from police uniforms in S.D. town
Selwyn Jones, a resident of Gettysburg, S.D., successfully lobbied the police department this summer to remove emblems of the Confederate flag from their uniforms and squad cars. This led to rampant harassment on Facebook against Jones and ongoing vitriol against Black Americans.
Coronavirus
Minnesota schools face challenges of counting students from afar
With funding determined by enrollment, districts need to make sure remote and hybrid learners are accurately counted.