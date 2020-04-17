More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Trump-backed rally urges Gov. Tim Walz to 'Liberate Minnesota'
About 800 protesters gathered at the gates of the governor's residence to end stay-at-home orders.
Coronavirus
How to apply for emergency rental assistance in Minneapolis
City officials expect to receive more applications than they can fulfill.
Minneapolis
Prosecutor: COVID-19 forced delays in Minneapolis murder case
For now, the trial is set to start in May.
Coronavirus
Hennepin judge defies orders, appears by phone for hearings
Judges must appear in-person for defendants who are in jail.
Coronavirus
Walz: Moves to open up will be gradual ones
While the debate about stay-at-home continues, Minnesota on Friday reported some of the largest one-day increases in confirmed cases and deaths.