After Trump campaign swap, questions — and Kushner — remain
President Donald Trump's long-in-coming campaign shakeup rearranged some big job titles but isn't likely to change the identity of the person truly in charge of day-to-day operations: Jared Kushner.
National
Oakland to pay $32.7M to settle deadly warehouse fire suits
Oakland will pay $32.7 million to settle lawsuits filed over a 2016 fire at an illegally converted warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship that killed 36 people, the city announced Thursday.
Coronavirus
Court hears legal challenge to Minn. Gov. Walz's emergency powers
Eight lawsuits have been filed against the governor in state and federal courts.
National
Ex-New Mexico officer facing murder charge over chokehold
A former police officer in New Mexico was charged Thursday with second-degree murder after authorities said he killed a Latino detainee he had placed in a chokehold.
National
Pompeo says US should limit which human rights it defends
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued Thursday for a more limited U.S. view of global human rights advocacy based on the principals laid out by America's Founding Fathers, a suggestion critics assumed meant stepping away from more modern concepts such as support for women and the LGBQT communities around the world.