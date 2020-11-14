More from Star Tribune
Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA
A federal judge in New York ruled Saturday that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully, a determination that invalidated Wolf's suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields young people from deportation.
Shipyard, union are getting back on same page after strike
Months after a bitter strike during a pandemic, Bath Iron Works managers and production workers are starting to get on the same page when it comes to catching up on the production schedule.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3: 5-9-7 (five, nine, seven) Estimated jackpot: $176 million
Northstar Cash: 02-10-13-23-26 (two, ten, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six) Estimated jackpot: $168 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:02-10-13-23-26(two, ten, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:5-9-7(five, nine, seven)