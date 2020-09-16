More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Chief: Budget cuts mean St. Paul police force will be smaller, less diverse
Chief Todd Axtell said 2021 budget cuts will mean canceling the police academy.
Minneapolis
Deal for temporary Third Precinct site for Minneapolis police is off
Officers for Minneapolis' Third Precinct have been working out of the Convention Center downtown.
Duluth
At long last, Boundary Waters named 'dark sky sanctuary'
Enthusiasts hope the title makes northern Minnesota a destination for stargazers.
Local
Family of teen who died by suicide sues Chisago Lakes School District, alleging bullying led to death
The lawsuit notes Jacob LeTourneau-Elsharkaw and his mother reported more than 20 incidents of bullying to school staff members.
South Metro
Brian Kopperud, compassionate corrections official, dies at 61
For decades, he was an official who talked about and practiced the principles of racial equity.