More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Amy Klobuchar, Melvin Carter cast Minnesota delegation votes at DNC
It was part of the virtual "Roll Call Across America," which made a 30-minute tour of all the states and territories.
National
It's official: Democrats nominate Joe Biden to take on president
Party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party's all-virtual national convention.
National
Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention
Sustaining energy through four days of a political convention is never easy. It's even more challenging during this, the first virtual convention. On the second…
National
How Black women cleared a path for Harris to be the VP pick
When Hazel Dukes stepped onto the Democratic National Convention stage in 1972 to second Shirley Chisholm's presidential nomination, it amounted to more than history.
National
Democrats hope unconventional travelogue entices viewers
An unexpected travelogue connected as a television event during the second night of the Democrats' virtual convention, livening up a show that so far is struggling in the ratings.