National
The Latest: Infection rate flattening in Australian state
The chief health officer for Australia's Victoria state says the coronavirus infection rate in the hard-hit state has been "relatively flat" in the past week.
National
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S.
National
Kansas House speaker had coronavirus; governor to get tested
A top Republican legislator in Kansas was hospitalized last month after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and didn't disclose it to colleagues until this week. The state's Democratic governor declared Thursday that she'll get tested because the two of them attended a meeting together after he was hospitalized.
National
DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump, according to a statement from his office.
National
Virus talks on brink of collapse, sides still 'far apart'
Washington talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are teetering on the brink of collapse after a marathon meeting in the Capitol Thursday night generated a wave of recriminations but little progress on the top issues confronting negotiators.