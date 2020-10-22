More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Analysis: Debate is brief interlude of normalcy in 2020 race
The second and final presidential debate, it turns out, was actually a debate — a brief interlude of normalcy in an otherwise highly abnormal year, and a reprieve for voters turned off by the candidates' noxious first faceoff.
National
Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden fought over how to tame the raging coronavirus during the campaign's closing debate, largely shelving the rancor that overshadowed their previous face-off in favor of a more substantive exchange that highlighted their vastly different approaches to the major domestic and foreign challenges facing the nation.
National
Debate Takeaways: Round 2 highlights policy over petulance
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met for the second and last time on a debate stage after a previously scheduled town hall debate was scrapped after the Republican incumbent became one of the millions of Americans to contract the coronavirus.
National
World shares, US futures gain after last Trump-Biden debate
World shares and U.S. futures advanced Friday after President Donald Trump and his challenger former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in their second and…
National
The Latest: Czech minister under fire after restaurant trip
The health minister of the hard-hit Czech Republic has been under fire to resign after a media report that he broke strict government restrictions and visited a Prague restaurant.