National
In debate countdown, Trump holds rally, Biden does prep
President Donald Trump shunned formal debate practice Tuesday and was heading instead for another of his big rallies, two days ahead of the final presidential debate that may be his last, best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign. Democrat Joe Biden took the opposite approach, holing up for debate prep.
National
Window opens for Virgin Galactic's final round of testing
The window for the final round of testing of Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered spacecraft opens later this week as the company inches toward commercial flights.
National
McConnell says any Pelosi-Mnuchin deal would get Senate vote
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he'll schedule a vote if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are able to seal an agreement on a huge COVID-19 relief bill.
National
DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has put $3 million toward the creation of a national center that will provide training and assistance to help law enforcement agencies prevent the use of excessive force, and officials expressed hope that Minneapolis would be the first city to take advantage of the resource.
National
Altered photo shows Ice Cube, 50 Cent in 'Trump 2020' hats
An altered photo of rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent in hats that appear to show support for President Donald Trump circulated widely on social…