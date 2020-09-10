More from Star Tribune
Schools that are mostly Black, Latino favor starting online
Missi Magness wanted her children back in school.The parent of a first-grader and a sixth-grader who attend schools on Indianapolis' southeast side struggled trying to…
National
The Latest: Remembering 9/11 in the age of coronavirus
The Latest on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks (all times local):
National
US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.
National
Climate change largely missing from campaign as fires rage
Historic fires are raging across the western United States ahead of what scientists say is the typical peak of wildfire season. Hurricane Laura devastated parts of the Gulf Coast last month, while swaths of Iowa are recovering from a derecho that brought hurricane force winds to the Midwest.
National
Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference
The Trump administration has charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the U.S. presidential election.