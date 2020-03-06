More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Germany has low death rate so far from virus
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 428,000 people and killed over 19,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The COVID-19 illness…
Coronavirus
White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
National
US Sen. Cramer apologizes for offensive term about Pelosi
North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer apologized Wednesday for a late-night tweet in which he used an offensive term to describe House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
National
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have agreed on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid totaling some $2 trillion to businesses,…
National
Too big to infect? Some US leaders defy virus guidelines
The State Department has advised against all international travel because of the coronavirus, but that didn't stop Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from flying to Afghanistan this week.