National
U.S. to send out more federal agents, now to Chicago, N.M
President Donald Trump's announcement expands the administration's intervention into local enforcement as he runs for reelection under a "law-and-order" mantle.
National
Fauci to testify next week to House panel on coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci and two other top public health officials will testify next week to a House subcommittee that's been investigating the federal response to a coronavirus pandemic still inflicting a relentless toll on Americans, officials with the panel said Wednesday.
National
Nearly 1 in 4 VA employees report sex harassment, audit says
Nearly 1 in 4 employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs say they have been subjected to unwanted sexual comments and other harassment — one of the highest levels in federal government — and an audit says the Trump administration has not been doing enough to protect them.
National
Public 'engaged' in Confederate-free Mississippi flag
The public has already submitted about 600 proposals for a new Mississippi flag without the Confederate battle emblem, the director of the state Department of Archives and History said Wednesday.
National
House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol
The House has approved a bill to remove statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as well as a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn't be citizens.