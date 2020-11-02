More from Star Tribune
Wisconsin trooper pulls over two vehicles at once: a Minnesota car and the snowmobile on the roof
Wisconsin trooper pulls over two vehicles at once: a Minnesota car and the snowmobile on the roof
National
States with fewer pandemic restrictions see lower jobless rate – but at a cost
Five of the six states with the nation's lowest unemployment rates are in the Midwest, have Republican governors and have almost no restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
National
Georgia court sets aside immunity ruling in stun gun death
Georgia's highest court on Monday found that a lower court was wrong to grant immunity from prosecution to three sheriff's deputies facing murder charges in a stun gun death dating to July 2017.
National
Trump 'army' of poll watchers led by veteran of fraud claims
A veteran Republican operative who got his start in politics by helping to persuade a judge to throw out hundreds of mail-in ballots is organizing an "army" of volunteers for President Donald Trump's campaign to monitor voting in Democratic-leaning areas on Tuesday.
National
In 2020 finale, Trump complains, Biden stays on offense
In the final day of a campaign unlike any other, President Donald Trump charged across the nation Monday, delivering without evidence his incendiary allegation that the election is rigged, while Democratic challenger Joe Biden pushed into states once seen as safely Republican, looking to secure his path to the White House.
National
Louisiana man gets 25 years for torching 3 Baptist churches
A Louisiana man who admitted to burning down three predominantly African American churches to promote himself as a "black metal" musician was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay the churches $2.6 million.